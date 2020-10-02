Police capture would-be stowaway raccoon at New York state airport
UPI News Service, 10/02/2020
Police at a New York state airport said they foiled a would-be stowaway when a raccoon was caught trying to sneak aboard a place.
The Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority Police Department said officers at Buffalo Niagara International Airport captured a raccoon Thursday evening when the animal was spotted attempting to get into a plane.
"Aviation Division Officers captured this critter attempting to sneak onto a flight at the Buffalo-Niagara International Airport last night, he was interviewed and released back into the woods with a stern warning," police tweeted.
The department did not identify the flight the raccoon nearby boarded.
