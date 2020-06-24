The Pokemon Company announced on Wednesday a new, team-based strategic battle game titled Pokemon Unite in development for the Nintendo Switch and mobile devices.

Pokemon Unite , which was not given a release date, will be free to start on the Switch and iOS and Android devices. The title also supports cross-platform play.

The game pits two teams of five against each other with battles happening in real-time. Each player will get to play as a different Pokemon that will level up, evolve and learn new moves as the battle progresses.

Players must work together as a team to score points by capturing wild Pokemon located throughout the map. Players will be battling the wild Pokemon in addition to their opponents in order to capture them and must take the captured Pokemon to one of five scoring areas.

Pikachu, Snorlax, Charmander, Squirtle, Bulbasaur, Lucario, Clefairy, Fletchling, Gastly and Machop make up the roster of playable characters. Each Pokemon has a unique Unite move.

The Pokemon Company recently announced that a new Pokemon Snap game, inspired by the original Pokemon Snap title released in 1999 for the Nintendo 64, is in development for the Switch.