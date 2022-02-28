The Pokemon Company has announced a new set of Pokemon video games titled Scarlet and Violet, which are coming to the Nintendo Switch in late 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

The games were introduced Sunday in a new trailer that began with a live-action sequence involving a security guard checking out the offices of Pokemon video game developer Game Freak.

Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet will introduce a new generation of Pokemon for players to discover and catch across a new open world. The trailer included footage Scarlet and Violet's open world and how Pokemon can be encountered throughout the region.

Players will get to choose from starter Pokemon Sprigatito, Fuecoco and Quaxly when starting the game.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet comes after The Pokemon Company and Game Freak released Pokemon Legends: Arceus for the Nintendo Switch in January.