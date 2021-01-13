Pokemon is recruiting pop star Katy Perry for its 25th anniversary celebration.

ADVERTISEMENT

The media franchise teased a collaboration with Perry and other artists Wednesday while kicking off its 25th anniversary celebration.

Pokemon shared a video that takes fans on "a walk down memory lane." The video features plush and toy Pokemon while giving a glimpse of past Pokemon games and the consoles they were played on.

At the end of the video, a toy Pikachu is shown skateboarding past marquee lights reading "Katy Perry & Pokemon." Perry is then heard singing the world "electric."

Pokemon also posted a teaser photo of Perry with a Pikachu tail.

"You can't have a party without a playlist! Right, @katyperry? Hope you're ready for some exciting musical surprises this year, Trainers!" the caption reads.

Pokemon said in a press release that it is working on a new music program with Universal Music Group. The project, called P25 Music, will feature Perry and other artists.

"Pokemon has been a constant in my life from playing the original video games on my Game Boy, to trading Pokemon TCG cards at lunch, to the adventures of catching Pokemon on the street with Pokemon GO. I've even visited the Pokemon Cafe in Japan while on tour!" Perry said.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

"It is an honor to be chosen to help celebrate a franchise that has given me so much joy in the last 25 years, and to be able to watch it evolve in the ways it's provided that kind of electric joy for the kids in my life and around the world," the singer added.

Pokemon Company International vice president of marketing Colin Palmer said Perry will be "a wonderful ambassador" for the 25th anniversary.

"In Katy Perry, we see a kindred spirit to Pokemon, whose world is bright, fun and uplifting," Palmer said. "Katy is a wonderful ambassador to help us celebrate 25 years of Pokemon, and we can't wait for music fans everywhere to experience the exciting collaborations we have planned."