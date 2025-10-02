Nintendo and developer Game Freak have released a new overview trailer for the upcoming Switch and Switch 2 title Pokemon Legends: Z-A.

The clip released on Thursday details what can players can expect while exploring Lumiose City, an urban center that is home to both humans and Pokemon.

Players can enter wild zones inside the city that is filled with Pokemon living comfortably. The trailer highlights how some of these Pokemon can be caught by simply throwing a pokeball, while others will need to be battled.

Other features in Pokemon Legends: Z-A include character customization features, a photo mode, the ability to hangout with your Pokemon, and the Z-A Royale Tournament that takes place at night.

Players start at the Z rank and must win battles to reach A rank at the top.

Pokemon Legends: Z-A comes to the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 on Oct. 16.