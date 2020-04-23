Pokemon Journeys: The Series, the 23rd season of the Pokemon animated series, is coming to Netflix in June.

The streaming service announced in a press release Thursday that it has partnered with The Pokemon Company International to stream upcoming seasons of the show.

The first 12 episodes of Season 23 will premiere June 12 on Netflix. New episodes will be added to the service quarterly for the remainder of the season.

"With their tremendous reach and ability for fans to enjoy content anytime and anywhere, Netflix is the ideal partner to premiere new episodes of the beloved animated Pokemon series in the U.S.," Pokemon Company International senior vice president Emily Arons said.

"We can't wait for Pokemon fans of all ages to continue discovering the spirit of adventure and friendship in Pokemon Journeys: The Series, our newest season coming to Netflix this June," she added.

Pokemon Journeys: The Series follows Ash and Pikachu as they "embark on adventures across multiple regions of the Pokemon world, meeting new characters and discovering more Pokemon along the way."

According to an official synopsis, Ash and Pikachu will attend the opening of the Cerise Laboratory, "a research facility dedicated to uncovering the mysteries of Pokemon in every region." Ash meets Goh, "another boy with boundless curiosity about Pokemon," and both boys are asked by Professor Cerise to become official research fellows.

Netflix shared an international trailer for Pokemon Journeys: The Series on Thursday. The season will feature a new theme song written and performed by Walk Off the Earth.

Netflix also streams Pokemon Indigo League, Pokemon The Series: Sun & Moon Ultra Legends and other entries in the Pokemon franchise.