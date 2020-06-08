Singer Bonnie Pointer died Monday, her family said. She was 69 years old.

Pointer's family notified Variety and People of her death but no cause of death was released.

Pointer was a member of the Pointer Sisters and released four solo albums after leaving the group.

"It is with great sadness that I have to announce to the fans of the Pointer Sisters that my sister Bonnie died this morning," sister Anita Pointer said in the statement. "Our family is devastated. On behalf of my siblings and I and the entire Pointer family, we ask for your prayers at this time."

Bonnie and Anita had collaborated on the recent single "Feels Like June," in memory of their sister June who died in 2006.

"Bonnie was my best friend and we talked every day," Anita said. "We never had a fight in our life. I already miss her and I will see her again one day."

Bonnie and Anita began singing together as The Pointers. When June joined them, they became The Pointer Sisters. Their sister Ruth joined them in 1972. The band received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1994.

While Bonnie sang with The Pointer Sisters, they released such hits as "Yes We Can Can" and "Fairytale," the latter of which Bonnie and Anita wrote. After Bonnie went solo, the sisters still released hits like "I'm So Excited," "Neutron Dance" and "Jump (for My Love)."

Bonnie's solo albums were self titled Red and Purple albums, If the Price Is Right and Like a Picasso. Her biggest solo hit was "Heaven Must Have Sent You."