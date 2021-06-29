John Benjamin Hickey will direct the revival, which was originally to open in April 2020. The production was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We simply love the play," Parker previously told The New York Times. "It's most assuredly a period piece, with cultural and sexual politics that were radically different, but there are these larger themes, about marriage and disappointment and ambition and parenting and betrayal and love, that don't hang their hat on a specific generation."
Broderick and Parker previously co-starred on Broadway in the 1995 revival of How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying. Broderick's other Broadway credits include Beach Memoirs, also by Simon, and The Producers.
Parker is known for playing Carrie Bradshaw on Sex and the City. She will reprise the character for the HBO Max sequel And Just Like That.
