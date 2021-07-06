PlayStation will livestream a new State of Play presentation featuring Deathloop on Thursday starting at 5 p.m. EDT.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans can view the 30-minute special through PlayStation's official YouTube and Switch channels.

PlayStation says it will show a nine-minute extended gameplay sequence of Deathloop and offer updates on indie and third-party games.

The company will not be discussing the next God of War, Horizon Forbidden West or the next iteration of PlayStation VR. More updates on those projects will come throughout the summer.

The State of Play will be PlayStation's first livestreamed event since skipping E3 in June.

Deathloop, a PlayStation 5 game from studio Arkane and publisher Bethesda Softworks, was delayed to Sept. 14 in April.

Players take on the role of assassin Colt, who is stuck on a deserted island where he keeps reliving the same day over and over again. Colt is tasked with eliminating a series of targets before the day ends and must contend with fellow assassin Juliana.

PlayStation Plus subscribers can download A Plague Tale: Innocence on PlayStation 5 and Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 and WWE 2K Battlegrounds on PlayStation 4 for the month of July.