PlayStation launched on Tuesday a new podcast series centered around The Last of Us ahead of The Last of Us Part II's release on June 19.

The podcast, available on services Apple Music, Spotify and more, will run for eight weeks with new episodes released every Tuesday.

Stand-up comedian and podcaster Christian Spicer serves as host. The podcast will explore the first game in the series and its development before tackling The Last of Us Part II, starting with the July 7 episode.

The podcast will feature talks with series stars Ashley Johnson (Ellie) and Troy Baker (Joel) and members of the development team, including Neil Druckmann.

Developer Naughty Dog has called The Last of Us Part II its largest and most ambitious game yet. Players will get to explore the Pacific Northwest, including a former quarantine zone in Seattle, and take on new forms of the Infested, along with two warring factions.

A limited-edition PlayStation 4 Pro console themed around The Last of Us Part II will be released alongside the game. The console has a matte finish and is engraved with series star Ellie's signature fern tattoo.