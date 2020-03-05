PlayStation 4 exclusive title Ghost of Tsushima is set to be released on June 26, Sony announced on Thursday alongside the release of a new trailer.

Ghost of Tsushima is a samurai action title from developer Sucker Punch Productions, the makers behind Infamous and the Sly Cooper series of games.

Players will take on the role of Jin Sakai who vows to protect his home from Mongol invaders.

Jin will embark on an epic journey where he must turn his back on the traditional ways of the samurai in order to become a different kind of warrior and exact his revenge.

Sony also announced a Collector's Edition of Ghost of Tsushima for $169.99 that will include a replica mask, a war banner, wrapping cloth, a steel book case for the game, a 48 page mini art book by Dark Horse and an artistic rendition of the game's map on cloth.