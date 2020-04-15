Sony Interactive Entertainment and PlayStation have started the Play At Home initiative which encourages gamers to stay indoors during the COVID-19 pandemic.

PlayStation is offering two free games for the PlayStation 4 as part of the initiative including Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and Journey.

Any PlayStation 4 owner can download the games for free without a PlayStation Plus subscription until May 5 at 11 p.m. EDT.

Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection includes the first three games in the action-adventure series from developer Naughty Dog including Uncharted: Drake's Fortune, Uncharted 2: Among Thieves and Uncharted 3: Drake's Deception.

Journey, from indie developer Thatgamecompany, tasks players with reaching a mountain in the distance. Players will travel through vast deserts and other locations to reach the mountain.

The Play At Home initiative also includes a $10 million donation from Sony Interactive Entertainment to help support independent game studios who have been affected by the pandemic.

"During these days of physical distancing, fans have turned to gaming for moments of respite and enjoyment. At Sony Interactive Entertainment, we are privileged to bring this much-needed entertainment. We know this is just one small step and we are thankful to be able to offer this support to our players, communities and our partners," president and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment Jim Ryan said in a statement.