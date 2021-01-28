PlayStation 5 exclusive title Returnal has been delayed until April 30, the company announced Thursday.

Returnal is a sci-fi themed third-person shooter game from developer Housemarque, the team behind Super Stardust HD, Dead Nation and Resogun.

Returnal was originally set to be released on March 19.

"SIE and Housemarque have made the decision to move the release date in order to give the team extra time to continue to polish the game to the level of quality players expect from Housemarque," PlayStation tweeted, mentioning the game's publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment.

Players take control of astronaut Selene in Returnal as she battles dangerous creatures on an alien planet.

Returnal is the latest video game to get delayed following Harry Potter title Hogwarts Legacy, which was pushed back to 2022.