Disney+ documentary Playing with Sharks follows the life and journey of pioneering underwater filmmaker Valerie Taylor.

The clip, released on Tuesday, explores Taylor's love of sharks and how she has spent a lifetime studying them.

The documentary, from Emmy-nominated director Sally Aitken, will track Taylor's time as a champion spearfisher to passionate protector of sharks using new and archival footage.

Taylor, 85, goes diving once again in the film to swim with sharks.

"I will probably be diving when I'm in a wheelchair," she says in the trailer.

Playing with Sharks, from National Geographic Documentary Films, is coming to Disney+ on July 23. The film is a part of National Geographic's Sharkfest slate.