Roku Channel is giving a glimpse of the new series Player vs. Player with Trevor Noah.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the show Monday featuring comedian and television personality Trevor Noah

Player vs. Player will see Noah, 37, compete with celebrity guests and top video game players in different games.

Guests include Jordan Fisher, Sneaky, Faze Adapt, Kat Gunn, Josh Richards, Jason Sudeikis, Myth and Michelle Rodriguez.

Noah previously teamed up with pro gamer Tyler "Ninja" Blevins in Fortnite during a stream on Mixer in 2019.

Player vs. Player premieres Friday on the Roku Channel.

Noah is best known for hosting the Comedy Central late-night show The Daily Show.