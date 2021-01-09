Rapper Playboi Carti's Whole Lotta Red is the No. 1 album in the United States.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Taylor Swift 's Evermore, followed by Lil Durk's The Voice at No. 3, Pop Smoke's Shoot For the Stars Aim For the Moon at No. 4 and Ariana Grande 's Positions at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Swift's Folklore at No. 6, Megan Thee Stallion's Good News at No. 7, Luke Combs' What You See is What You Get at No. 8, Bad Bunny's El Ultimo Tour del Mundo at No. 9 and Eminem's Music to Be Murdered By at No. 10.