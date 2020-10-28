Bon Jovi, Maren Morris, Machine Gun Kelly and other musical artists will perform during a new CBS special in December.

ADVERTISEMENT

The network shared plans Wednesday for Play On: Celebrating the Power of Music to Make Change, a concert special airing Dec. 5 at 9 p.m. EDT.

Actor Kevin Bacon and singer Eve will host the one-hour show, with Bacon to also executive produce with John Varvatos, LL Cool J and Anthony Mason. The special will raise funds for the NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund and WhyHunger through the Play On fund created by Bacon's Six Degrees.

Play On will feature performances from music venues in Los Angeles, Nashville and New York City. Performers also include Gary Clark, Jr., Ziggy Marley, Andra Day, Slick Rick, Snoop Dogg, Jon Batiste, Sheryl Crow, Yola and The Highwomen.

"2020 has been an immensely challenging year, and many have turned to music as a great source of comfort," Bacon said. "I am so thrilled to be teaming up my philanthropic organization Six Degrees with the respected producers and artists who have signed on for this remarkable night of music to help amplify these important issues and bring some much needed joy through music."

"It's been a really challenging year for everyone, and it's time we continue to support social, environmental, racial and economic justice with the help of WhyHunger, NAACP Legal Defense Fund and SixDegrees.org," Eve said. "I can't wait to raise money, make a change and bring people some really incredible live music."

Bon Jovi released its 15th studio album, 2020, this month. Also in October, Morris released the new single "Better Than We Found It," while Machine Gun Kelly released a music video for his song "Forget Me" featuring Halsey.