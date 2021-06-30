Sony announced on Wednesday that A Plague Tale: Innocence for PlayStation 5 and Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 and WWE 2K Battlegrounds for PlayStation 4 will be free to download for PlayStation Plus subscribers in July.

ADVERTISEMENT

PlayStation Plus is a paid membership for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 that allows users to play games online with friends, get free games every month and receive discounts through the PlayStation Store.

All three games will be available to download starting on Tuesday and will can be claimed until Aug. 2. A Plague Tale: Innocence, is only available for PlayStation 5 subscribers.

A Plague Tale: Innocence is a survival horror stealth game that follows Amicia and her little brother Hugo as they try to survive Inquisition soldiers and plague-carrying rats.

The PlayStation 5 gives A Plague Tale: Innocence 4K resolution, improved visuals, faster loading and a higher frame rate.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 offers three online multiplayer modes including the franchises' classic competitive experience, Zombies and Blackout, which is inspired by battle royale games.

WWE 2K Battlegrounds is an arcade-style brawler featuring a mix of current wrestling stars alongside legends.

Roman Reigns, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, John Cena, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Becky Lynch, The Fiend Bray Wyatt, Bobby Lashley, Charlotte Flair, Bayley, Kofi Kingston, The Undertaker, Sasha Banks, Seth Rollins and more make up the roster of grapplers.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Players can face off against friends in standard, Steel Cage or Royal Rumble-type matches.

PlayStation offered Plus subscribers Star Wars: Squadrons, Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown and Operation Tango for June.