'Plague Tale,' 'Call of Duty,' 'WWE' going free for PlayStation Plus members
UPI News Service, 06/30/2021
Sony announced on Wednesday that A Plague Tale: Innocence for PlayStation 5 and Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 and WWE 2K Battlegrounds for PlayStation 4 will be free to download for PlayStation Plus subscribers in July.
ADVERTISEMENT
PlayStation Plus is a paid membership for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 that allows users to play games online with friends, get free games every month and receive discounts through the PlayStation Store.
All three games will be available to download starting on Tuesday and will can be claimed until Aug. 2. A Plague Tale: Innocence, is only available for PlayStation 5 subscribers.
A Plague Tale: Innocence is a survival horror stealth game that follows Amicia and her little brother Hugo as they try to survive Inquisition soldiers and plague-carrying rats.
The PlayStation 5 gives A Plague Tale: Innocence 4K resolution, improved visuals, faster loading and a higher frame rate.
Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 offers three online multiplayer modes including the franchises' classic competitive experience, Zombies and Blackout, which is inspired by battle royale games.
WWE 2K Battlegrounds is an arcade-style brawler featuring a mix of current wrestling stars alongside legends.
Copyright 2021 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.