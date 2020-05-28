Singer and musician PJ Harvey plans to reissue her full back catalog.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 50-year-old recording artist said Thursday on Instagram that she will release a vinyl reissue of Dry, her 1992 debut studio album, in July, with reissues of her entire catalog to follow.

Harvey will release Dry on July 24, along with a collection of demos from the record available as a stand-alone LP for the first time.

"'Dry' vinyl reissue and 'Dry - Demos' vinyl/CD/download -- released 24th July 2020. Full back catalogue of vinyl reissues and stand-alone albums to follows," she wrote.

Dry and Dry -- Demos are available to pre-order. The reissues feature new artwork with previously unseen photos by Maria Mochnacz.

In addition to Dry, Harvey has released eight studio albums and two LPs with John Parish. Her most recent album, The Hope Six Demolition Project, was released in 2016.

In 2019, Harvey released two new songs, "Descending" and "The Moth," for a London production of All About Eve. She also covered Nick Cave's song "Red Right Hand" for the BBC series Peaky Blinders.