Pixar released the trailer for the animated series Win or Lose on Thursday. The show premieres Feb. 19 on Disney+.

Win or Lose tells the stories of parents and players on a kids' softball team from eight different perspectives. The trailer shows how a single man and a barista view an interaction differently, as do different kids in the softball league.

Will Forte was previously announced to voice a coach in the series. With the trailer, Pixar announced additional cast members Rosa Salazar, Lil Rel Howery, Melissa Villasei±or, Flula Borg, Chanel Stewart and Rhea Seehorn.

Young actors Milan Elizabeth Ray, Izaac Wang, Kyleigh Curran also star. Additional voices include Rosie Floss, Josh Thompson, Jo Firestone, Jaylin Fletcher, Erin Keif, Tom Law, Beck Nolan, Orion Tran and Dorien Watson.

Carrie Hobson and Michael Yates wrote and directed Win or Lose. The show will feature original Campfire songs and a score by Ramin Djawadi.

Win or Lose reportedly had a plotline about a transgender character that was cut out of the show. Stewart, a trans actor, spoke out when she learned dialogue about her character's gender identity was removed.

Pixar released the Inside Out spinoff series Dream Productions on Disney+ last year and Monsters at Work in 2021. Win or Lose is their first original series.