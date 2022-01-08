Pixar's next animated adventure, Turning Red, is set to debut exclusively on Disney+ on March 11.

"Disney+ subscribers around the world enthusiastically embraced Pixar's Academy Award-winning Soul and the critically acclaimed Luca when they premiered exclusively on the service and we look forward to bringing them Pixar's next incredible feature film, Turning Red," Kareem Daniel, chairman of Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution, said in a statement Friday.

"Given the delayed box office recovery, particularly for family films, flexibility remains at the core of our distribution decisions as we prioritize delivering the unparalleled content of The Walt Disney Co. to audiences around the world."

Directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Domee Shi, the movie is about a 13-year-old girl who turns into a red panda when she gets emotional. It features the voice talents of Sandra Oh, Rosalie Chiang and Jordan Fisher.

The announcement that the film would skip a North American theatrical release was made as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to surge.

An international release strategy is expected to be announced at a later date for markets where the streaming service is not available.