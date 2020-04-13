Pitbull shares new song, 'I Believe That We Will Win,' for COVID-19 relief
UPI News Service, 04/13/2020
Pitbull has released an uplifting new song to raise money for COVID-19 relief.
The 39-year-old rapper and music producer shared the single "I Believe That We Will Win (World Anthem)" on Monday.
"You know what spreads faster than any virus? Is fear / And when it comes to fear, you can either forget everything and run, or you can face everything and rise," Pitbull says at the beginning of the track.
Pitbull said on Monday's episode of Good Morning America that he released "I Believe That We Will Win" to help keep people motivated and promote positivity amid the coronavirus pandemic. The song's title comes from a popular sports chant.
"What better message than that? Than 'I believe that we will win,'" Pitbull said. "We've got to keep people motivated, gotta keep people positive, because stress and fear ... fear is either you forget everything and run or you face everything and rise."
"When you believe in yourself and you believe that you can do this, you can believe you can fight through this, you believe that you're strong enough to do this ... what better record, what better message?" he added.
