Pitbull has announced a new North American tour with special guests Iggy Azalea and Sean Paul.The Can't Stop Us Now tour will begin July 28 at the Coastal Credit Union Music Park in Raleigh, N.C., before it wraps up on Oct. 19 at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Fla.Azalea and Paul will be performing on select dates. Tickets go on sale for the general public starting on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.Fans can also register for a ticket pre-sale through Pitbull's official website. Fans who register will receive the pre-sale password 25 minutes before the pre-sale begins.Pitbull went on tour last year with over 40 shows. Pitbull last released the album Libertad 548 in Sept. 2019.Here is the full list of dates for Pitbull's 'Can't Stop Us Now' tourJuly 28 -- Raleigh, N.C., at Coastal Credit Union Music ParkJuly 29 -- Bristow, Va., at Jiffy Lube LiveJuly 30 -- Hershey, Pa., at Hersheypark StadiumJuly 31 -- Darien Lake, N.Y., at Darien Lake AmphitheaterAug. 2 -- Camden, N.J., at Waterfront Music PavilionAug. 3 -- Holmdel, N.J., at PNC Banks Arts CenterAug. 5 -- Wantagh, N.Y., at Northwell HealthAug. 6 -- Uncasville, Conn., at Mohegan Sun ArenaAug. 9 -- Mansfield, Mass., at Xfinity CenterAug. 11 -- Bangor, Maine, at Maine Savings AmphitheatreAug. 12 -- Montreal, Canada, at Bell CentreAug. 13 -- Toronto, Canada, at Budweiser StageAug. 17 -- Omaha, Neb., at Baxter ArenaAug. 19 -- Morrison, Colo., at Red Rocks AmphitheatreAug. 21 -- Des Moines, Iowa, at Wells Fargo ArenaAug. 23 -- Cincinnati, Ohio, at Riverbend Music CenterAug. 24 -- Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, at Blossom Music CenterAug. 25 -- Highland Park, Ill., at The PavilionAug. 26 -- Milwaukee, Wis., at American Family Insurance AmphitheaterAug. 28 -- St. Paul, Minn., at Minnesota State FairAug. 30 -- Grand Rapids, Mich., at Van Andel ArenaAug. 31 -- Clarkston, Mich., at Pine Knob Music TheatreSept. 2 -- Noblesville, Ind., at Ruoff Music CenterSept. 3 -- St. Louis, Mo., at Hollywood Casino AmphitheatreSept. 4 -- Oklahoma City, Okla., at Paycom CenterSept. 8 -- Durant, Okla., at Choctaw CasinoSept. 9 -- San Antonio, Texas, at AT&T CenterSept. 10 -- Laredo, Texas, at Sames Auto ArenaSept. 11 -- Houston, Texas, at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell PavilionSept. 14 -- Albuquerque, N.M., at Isleta AmphitheaterSept. 16 -- Las Vegas, Nev., at Zappos TheaterSept. 17 -- Las Vegas, Nev., at Zappos TheaterSept. 18 -- Phoenix, Ariz., at Ak-Chin PavilionSept. 21 -- Chula Vista, Calif., at North Island Credit Union AmphitheatreSept. 22 -- Irvine, Calif., at FivePoint AmphitheaterSept. 24 -- San Jose, Calif., at SAP CenterSept. 25 -- Corning, Calif., at The AmphitheaterSept. 27 -- Los Angeles, Calif., at Hollywood BowlSept. 29 -- Bakersfield, Calif., at Mechanics Bank ArenaSept. 30 -- Sparks, Nev., at Nuggest Event CenterOct. 2 -- El Paso, Texas, at UTEP Don Haskins CenterOct. 5 -- Fort Worth, Texas, at Dickies ArenaOct. 6 -- New Orleans, La., at Smoothie King CenterOct. 7 -- Pelham, Ala., at Oak Mountain AmphitheatreOct. 9 -- Nashville, Tenn., at Bridgestone ArenaOct. 11 -- Savannah, Ga., at Enmarket ArenaOct. 12 -- Columbia, S.C., at Colonial Life ArenaOct. 13 -- Alpharetta, Ga., at Ameris Bank AmphitheaterOct. 15 -- Ft. Myers, Fla., at Hertz ArenaOct. 16 -- Orlando, Fla., at Amway CenterOct. 19 -- Hollywood, Fla., at Hard Rock Live