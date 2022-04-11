HOME > OTHER ENTERTAINMENT NEWS > NEWS Pitbull announces new North American tour with Iggy Azalea, Sean Paul

UPI News Service, 04/11/2022



Pitbull has announced a new North American tour with special guests Iggy Azalea and Sean Paul. The Can't Stop Us Now tour will begin July 28 at the Coastal Credit Union Music Park in Raleigh, N.C., before it wraps up on Oct. 19 at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Fla. Azalea and Paul will be performing on select dates. Tickets go on sale for the general public starting on Friday at 10 a.m. local time. Fans can also register for a ticket pre-sale through Pitbull's official website. Fans who register will receive the pre-sale password 25 minutes before the pre-sale begins. Pitbull went on tour last year with over 40 shows. Pitbull last released the album Libertad 548 in Sept. 2019. Here is the full list of dates for Here is the full list of dates for Pitbull 's 'Can't Stop Us Now' tour July 28 -- Raleigh, N.C., at Coastal Credit Union Music Park July 29 -- Bristow, Va., at Jiffy Lube Live

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source! July 30 -- Hershey, Pa., at Hersheypark Stadium July 31 -- Darien Lake, N.Y., at Darien Lake Amphitheater Aug. 2 -- Camden, N.J., at Waterfront Music Pavilion Aug. 3 -- Holmdel, N.J., at PNC Banks Arts Center Aug. 5 -- Wantagh, N.Y., at Northwell Health Aug. 6 -- Uncasville, Conn., at Mohegan Sun Arena Aug. 9 -- Mansfield, Mass., at Xfinity Center Aug. 9 -- Mansfield, Mass., at Xfinity Center Aug. 11 -- Bangor, Maine, at Maine Savings Amphitheatre Aug. 12 -- Montreal, Canada, at Bell Centre Aug. 13 -- Toronto, Canada, at Budweiser Stage Aug. 17 -- Omaha, Neb., at Baxter Arena Aug. 19 -- Morrison, Colo., at Red Rocks Amphitheatre Aug. 21 -- Des Moines, Iowa, at Wells Fargo Arena Aug. 23 -- Cincinnati, Ohio, at Riverbend Music Center Aug. 24 -- Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, at Blossom Music Center Aug. 25 -- Highland Park, Ill., at The Pavilion Aug. 26 -- Milwaukee, Wis., at American Family Insurance Amphitheater Aug. 28 -- St. Paul, Minn., at Minnesota State Fair Aug. 30 -- Grand Rapids, Mich., at Van Andel Arena Aug. 31 -- Clarkston, Mich., at Pine Knob Music Theatre Sept. 2 -- Noblesville, Ind., at Ruoff Music Center Sept. 3 -- St. Louis, Mo., at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Sept. 4 -- Oklahoma City, Okla., at Paycom Center Sept. 8 -- Durant, Okla., at Choctaw Casino Sept. 9 -- San Antonio, Texas, at AT&T Center Sept. 10 -- Laredo, Texas, at Sames Auto Arena Sept. 11 -- Houston, Texas, at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Sept. 14 -- Albuquerque, N.M., at Isleta Amphitheater Sept. 16 -- Las Vegas, Nev., at Zappos Theater Sept. 17 -- Las Vegas, Nev., at Zappos Theater Sept. 18 -- Phoenix, Ariz., at Ak-Chin Pavilion Sept. 21 -- Chula Vista, Calif., at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre Sept. 22 -- Irvine, Calif., at FivePoint Amphitheater Sept. 24 -- San Jose, Calif., at SAP Center Sept. 25 -- Corning, Calif., at The Amphitheater Sept. 27 -- Los Angeles, Calif., at Hollywood Bowl Sept. 29 -- Bakersfield, Calif., at Mechanics Bank Arena Sept. 30 -- Sparks, Nev., at Nuggest Event Center Oct. 2 -- El Paso, Texas, at UTEP Don Haskins Center Oct. 5 -- Fort Worth, Texas, at Dickies Arena Oct. 6 -- New Orleans, La., at Smoothie King Center Oct. 7 -- Pelham, Ala., at Oak Mountain Amphitheatre Oct. 9 -- Nashville, Tenn., at Bridgestone Arena Oct. 11 -- Savannah, Ga., at Enmarket Arena Oct. 12 -- Columbia, S.C., at Colonial Life Arena Oct. 13 -- Alpharetta, Ga., at Ameris Bank Amphitheater Oct. 15 -- Ft. Myers, Fla., at Hertz Arena Oct. 16 -- Orlando, Fla., at Amway Center Oct. 19 -- Hollywood, Fla., at Hard Rock Live << PRIOR STORY

