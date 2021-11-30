Pistol Annies took to the stage on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

The country music group, composed of Miranda Lambert , Ashley Monroe and Angaleena Presley, performed their new song "Hell of a Holiday" on Monday's episode of the NBC late-night show.

Lambert, Monroe and Presley performed on stage while accompanied by live musicians. The lighting and the building's stained glass windows mirrored the group's new album cover.

"Hell of a Holiday" is the title track from Pistol Annie's album of the same name, released in October.

"It's gonna be a hell of a holiday / And it's only just begun / The whole world is decorating / And it's only November one / They're carving the pumpkins / They're hanging the lights / They're stuffing the turkey / They're pouring the wine / Already singing Auld Lang Syne / It's a hell of a holiday," the group sings.

Hell of a Holiday also features the tracks "Snow Globe," "Harlan County Coal," "Come on Christmas Time," "If We Make It Through December," "Make You Blue," "Leanin' on Jesus," "The Only Thing I Wanted," "Believing," "Happy Birthday," "Sleigh Ride," "Joy" and "Auld Lang Syne."

Pistol Annies made their debut as a group in 2011.