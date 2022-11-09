Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the stop-motion animated film Wednesday featuring Gregory Mann, Ewan McGregor and David Bradley

Pinocchio is a reimagining of the Carlo Collodi book The Adventures of Pinocchio. Guillermo del Toro co-wrote the script with Patrick McHale and Matthew Robbins and directed with Mark Gustafson.

The new film takes place in 1930s Fascist Italy and follows Pinocchio, voiced by Mann, a wooden puppet who is brought to life.

McGregor voices Sebastian J. Cricket, while Bradley voices Pinocchio's father, Geppetto.

Pinocchio opens in select theaters Friday and begins streaming Dec. 9 on Netflix.