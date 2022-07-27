The streaming service shared a teaser trailer for the stop-motion animated film Wednesday.
Pinocchio is written and directed by Guillermo del Toro. The film reimagines the classic tale of Pinocchio, a wooden marionette who is magically brought to life in order to mend the heart of a grieving woodcarver named Geppetto.
"This whimsical, stop-motion film directed by Guillermo del Toro and Mark Gustafson follows the mischievous and disobedient adventures of Pinocchio in his pursuit of a place in the world," an official synopsis reads.
The trailer is narrated by Ewan McGregor, who voices Sebastian J. Cricket in the film.
"From my many wanderings on this earth, I had so much to say about imperfect fathers and imperfect sons. And about loss and love," Cricket (McGregor) says.
