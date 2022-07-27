Netflix is giving a glimpse of Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio.

The streaming service shared a teaser trailer for the stop-motion animated film Wednesday.

Pinocchio is written and directed by Guillermo del Toro. The film reimagines the classic tale of Pinocchio, a wooden marionette who is magically brought to life in order to mend the heart of a grieving woodcarver named Geppetto.

"This whimsical, stop-motion film directed by Guillermo del Toro and Mark Gustafson follows the mischievous and disobedient adventures of Pinocchio in his pursuit of a place in the world," an official synopsis reads.

The trailer is narrated by Ewan McGregor, who voices Sebastian J. Cricket in the film.

"From my many wanderings on this earth, I had so much to say about imperfect fathers and imperfect sons. And about loss and love," Cricket (McGregor) says.

Gregory Mann voices Pinocchio, with David Bradley as Geppetto, Christoph Waltz as Count Volpe, Tilda Swinton as the Fairy with Turquoise Hair, Finn Wolfhard as Candlewick, Ron Perlman as the Podesti and Cate Blanchett as Sprezzatura the Monkey.

Pinocchio premieres on Netflix in December.