Pink released on Friday a duet with her 9-year-old daughter Willow Sage, titled "Cover Me in Sunshine," alongside an accompanying music video.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pink and Willow spend time together on a farm riding horses and collecting chicken eggs in the clip.

"Cover me in sunshine/ Shower me with good times/ Tell me that the world's been spinning since the beginning/ And everything'll be alright/ Cover me in sunshine," the mother and daughter duo sing together.

"Cover Me in Sunshine" is available to stream on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Pandora, Deezer, Tidal and Soundcloud.

Pink recently joined TikTok and posted a video of Willow singing the song. Pink, 41, shares Willow with her husband Carey Hart, 45. The couple are also parents to 4-year-old son Jameson Moon.

Willow previously joined Pink for a duet of Nat King Cole 's "The Christmas Song" during The Disney Holiday Singalong in November.

Pink last released the album Hurts 2B Human in 2019.