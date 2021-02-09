Pink recruited her daughter, Willow Sage, for her first TikTok video.

The 41-year-old singer made her debut on the video-sharing social media app Monday with a clip of Willow, her 9-year-old daughter with her husband, Carey Hart, singing.

The video shows Willow covering the song "Cover Me in Sunshine" while standing in her family's kitchen.

"Cover me in sunshine / Shower me in good times / Tell me that that the world's been spinning / Since the beginning and everything will be alright / Just cover me in sunshine," she sings.

Pink is seen smiling after her daughter's performance.

Willow previously performed a duet of Nat King Cole 's "The Christmas Song" with Pink during The Disney Holiday Singalong in November. She also recorded a version of "A Million Dreams" for The Greatest Showman: Reimagined album.

Pink also has a 4-year-old son, Jameson Moon, with Hart. She said in an interview with Today in 2019 that motherhood has been a life-changing experience.

"I am completely changed since becoming a mom," the star said. "I'm much more open. I'm much more accepting of myself. I'm much more thoughtful. I think about the world more and what we're leaving for these kids."

Pink and Hart celebrated their 15-year wedding anniversary in January. Pink reflected on the ups and downs of her marriage to Hart in an Instagram post in September and credited couples therapy with keeping their marriage on track.

"Marriage is awful, wonderful, comfort and rage. It is boring, terrifying, and a total nail biter. It is loving another fallible creature while trying to love yourself," the singer said.

"People laugh at us because we're either fighting or laughing. They roll their eyes when we talk about therapy. But I'll tell you what. It's worth it. All of it," she added.

Pink released her eighth studio album, Hurts 2B Human, in April 2019.