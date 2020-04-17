Pink Floyd will begin streaming a full concert for fans every Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The British rock band announced in a Facebook post Friday that it will share archive concert footage on its YouTube channel during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first concert, the 90-minute TV version of Pulse, will stream Friday at 12 p.m. ET. Live at Pompeii, the 1970 KQED broadcast, An Hour with Pink Floyd, and the DVD version of David Gilmour Live at Pompeii will stream in the following weeks.

Pink Floyd said it hopes the concert series helps entertain people as they self-isolate amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"We'd like to wish you all the best, and hope that you and your families are staying safe and well in these difficult times," the group said in a statement. "We will continue to post as normal to hopefully give you some interesting and diverting images, music and video to help us all get through this."

Pink Floyd made its debut as a group in the 1960s and last released the album The Division Bell in 1994. The album The Endless River, featuring music based on material recorded for The Division Bell, was released in 2014.

The surviving members of Pink Floyd are Nick Mason, Roger Waters and David Gilmour.

Other musical acts have also started weekly concert series amid the pandemic. The Grateful Dead launched Shakedown Stream, a series featuring archive concert footage, on its YouTube channel last week.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!