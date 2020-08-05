Nintendo has announced that an upgraded version of Pikmin 3 with new content is coming to the Switch console on Oct. 30.

Pikmin 3 Deluxe will include multiple difficulty modes, lock-on targeting, the ability to play with a friend, a competitive mode titled Bingo Battle, new side-story missions featuring characters Olimar & Louie and all of the downloadable content from the original game.

The original Pikmin 3 was released for the Wii U console in 2013.

The game tasks players with taking control of tiny creatures known as Pikmin in order to solve puzzles and to navigate lush planet PNF-404.

Nintendo also released a gameplay trailer for Pikmin 3 Deluxe which showcased the game's plot. A group of explorers have left their home planet in search of a way to save it. The group crash lands on PNF-404 where they encounter the Pikmin.