'Pikmin 3' heading to Nintendo Switch with new content
UPI News Service, 08/05/2020
Nintendo has announced that an upgraded version of Pikmin 3 with new content is coming to the Switch console on Oct. 30.
ADVERTISEMENT
Pikmin 3 Deluxe will include multiple difficulty modes, lock-on targeting, the ability to play with a friend, a competitive mode titled Bingo Battle, new side-story missions featuring characters Olimar & Louie and all of the downloadable content from the original game.
The original Pikmin 3 was released for the Wii U console in 2013.
The game tasks players with taking control of tiny creatures known as Pikmin in order to solve puzzles and to navigate lush planet PNF-404.
Nintendo also released a gameplay trailer for Pikmin 3 Deluxe which showcased the game's plot. A group of explorers have left their home planet in search of a way to save it. The group crash lands on PNF-404 where they encounter the Pikmin.
Copyright 2020 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.