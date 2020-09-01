Pierce Brosnan will star in the upcoming film The Last Rifleman.

ADVERTISEMENT

Variety confirmed Brosnan, will play a World War II veteran in the new movie, directed by Terry Loane (Mickybo and Me).

The Last Rifleman centers on a WWII veteran and recent widower (Brosnan) living in a care facility in Northern Ireland. On the 75th anniversary of D-Day, the character escapes and journeys to France to pay his final respects.

The film is inspired by Bernard Jordan, a real-life WWII veteran who, at the age of 89, escaped his care home and made his way to Normandy to commemorate the D-Day landings in 2014.

WestEnd Films has acquired worldwide rights to the film and will introduce the project at the Toronto International Film Festival. Deadline said production will begin in Northern Ireland and Ireland in the winter.

The Last Rifleman is written by Kevin Fitzpatrick and is produced by Katy Jackson and John Leslie. Mark Huffam, Kevin Jackson, Nick Leese, Eloise Singer and Tommy Curran will executive produce.

"When I first read Kevin's screenplay, I found it to be a beautifully touching story with an honest heart and soul. It is the script that directors search for: a powerful, character-led drama that perfectly balances heart and pathos," Loane said. "The personal price paid by those in the aftermath of war is something that resonates with all ages, all over the world."

"Bernard Jordan's daring journey caught the nation's attention and highlighted the spirit that epitomized the second world war generation," Fitzpatrick added. "I was enthralled by this story and the motives that drive a man near the end of his life on a quest to a place that must hold only painful memories."

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!