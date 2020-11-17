Vanessa Kirby and Shia LeBeouf experience a heartbreaking, family tragedy in the new trailer for upcoming Netflix drama film, Pieces of a Woman.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kirby is an expecting mom in the clip released on Tuesday, who is ready to give birth at home alongside LeBeouf and a caretaker.

Things go wrong and Kirby loses the baby, causing their lives to fall apart. Kirby deals with depression, searches for answers and tries her best to continue living her life.

Ellen Burstyn portrays Kirby's mother, who wants to take the caretaker to court for what happened.

Pieces of a Woman is coming to select theaters on Dec. 30 before coming to Netflix on Jan. 7.