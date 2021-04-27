Apple TV+ is giving a glimpse of the new series Physical.

The streaming service shared a teaser trailer for the comedy-drama Tuesday featuring Rose Byrne as Sheila Rubin, a housewife living in 1980s San Diego.

The preview shows Sheila (Byrne) begin a journey of self-discovery after discovering aerobics. With her newfound passion, Sheila transforms into a fitness and lifestyle guru.

"Sheila Rubin is a quietly tormented housewife in '80s San Diego, who behind closed doors battles extreme personal demons and a vicious inner voice. BUt things change when she discovers aerobics, sparking a journey toward empowerment and success," an official description reads.

Rory Scovel, Dierdre Friel, Della Saba, Lou Taylor Pucci, Paul Sparks and Ashley Liao co-star.

Physical is written and created by Annie Weisman, who also serves as showrunner. Weisman has worked on such series as Desperate Housewives, About a Boy and The Path.

Physical premieres June 18 on Apple TV+.

Byrne is known for playing Ellen Parsons on Damages. She will also return as the voice of Bea McGregor in Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway, which Sony Pictures released a final trailer for Monday.