'Physical' teaser: Rose Byrne plays housewife turned fitness guru
UPI News Service, 04/27/2021
Apple TV+ is giving a glimpse of the new series Physical.
ADVERTISEMENT
The streaming service shared a teaser trailer for the comedy-drama Tuesday featuring Rose Byrne as Sheila Rubin, a housewife living in 1980s San Diego.
The preview shows Sheila (Byrne) begin a journey of self-discovery after discovering aerobics. With her newfound passion, Sheila transforms into a fitness and lifestyle guru.
"Sheila Rubin is a quietly tormented housewife in '80s San Diego, who behind closed doors battles extreme personal demons and a vicious inner voice. BUt things change when she discovers aerobics, sparking a journey toward empowerment and success," an official description reads.
Copyright 2021 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.