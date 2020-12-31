Phyllis McGuire, the last of the singing McGuire Sisters, has died at the age of 89.

Phyllis McGuire died Tuesday at her home in Las Vegas, the Las Vegas Sun reported.

The New York Times also confirmed Phyllis McGuire's death. No cause of death was disclosed.

The McGuire Sisters, which also included members Christine McGuire and Dorothy McGuire, rose to fame in 1952 when they won a competition on the Arthur Godfrey's Talent Scouts show.

The McGuire Sisters sold millions of records and were best known for their hits "Goodnight, Sweetheart, Goodnight," "Sincerely," "Sugartime" and "Picnic."

The group made multiple appearances on The Ed Sullivan Show, performed for five U.S. presidents and reunited for a comeback in 1985 where they also performed at various venues around Las Vegas and Atlantic City.

Dorothy McGuire died in 2012 at the age of 84, while Christine McGuire died in 2018 at the age of 92.

Phyllis McGuire was also known for dating Chicago underworld boss Sam Giancana who was killed at the age of 67 in 1975. HBO released a movie in 1995, titled Sugartime, that followed the pair's relationship.