A New York woman who found a decades-old family photo in a used book she bought 15 years ago was able to return the photo to the family thanks to social media.

Victoria Johnson said she bought a book from The Strand, a used bookstore in Manhattan, about 15 years ago, and found a photo of what appeared to be a family of four pressed between the pages.

Johnson said she recently decided to try to find the family from the photo, which appeared to already be decades old by the time it came into her possession.

She posted the picture to Twitter, asking if anyone recognized the people -- a man, a woman and two young girls -- and 48 hours later she received a response from Carol Howlett of Hudson, Ohio, who recognized the man as her Uncle Sheldon.

Howlett was able to help Johnson get in touch with Valerie Sudduth, 65, of Richardson, Texas, who confirmed she was the younger girl in the photo.

Johnson mailed the photo to Sudduth, who received it Wednesday.

Sudduth said the photo was taken in 1964. She said her father had died and her mother had recently married Sheldon Sudduth, a man she met at church. She said it was the new family's first photo together.

"I was really, really happy because I had a new dad," Sudduth told ABC News.