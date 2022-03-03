Phoebe Waller-Bridge has a new series in the works at Amazon Prime Video.

Amazon confirmed Thursday that Waller-Bridge's new show will begin production later this year.

Waller-Bridge is known for creating the BBC and Amazon Studios series Fleabag, which ended in April 2019 after two seasons. She also wrote the first season of the BBC America series Killing Eve and served as an executive producer on the show.

The new Prime Video series will be the first to emerge from Waller-Bridge's overall deal with Amazon, which she signed in September 2019.

"I'm insanely excited to be continuing my relationship with Amazon," Waller-Bridge said at the time. "Working with the team on Fleabag was the creative partnership dreams are made of. It really feels like home. I can't wait to get going!"

Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke praised Waller-Bridge as "clever, brilliant, generous and a virtuoso on multiple fronts including writing, acting and producing."

"Fleabag has been a gift to our Prime Video customers and we are excited for what comes next from this brilliant mind to dazzle and delight our global audience," Salke said.

Waller-Bridge will also star in Indiana Jones 5 with Harrison Ford.