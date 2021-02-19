Actress, writer and producer Phoebe Waller-Bridge has been named president of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society.

The Fringe Society confirmed in a press release Friday that it appointed Waller-Bridge, 35, as its first president. The newly created role is an honorary one.

As president, Waller-Bridge will serve as a representative and advocate for the Fringe Society, the charity that exists to support everyone who wants to participate in the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, an annual arts festival.

"The Edinburgh Fringe has staged an annual cultural revolution for decades," Waller-Bridge said in a statement. "It's where thousands of writers, comedians, performers and artists cut their teeth and put their most raw work out into the world."

"Whether it's a two hander in a shoebox, a gig in a van, a promenade through the streets, or a mammoth musical epic, this festival is a global symbol of artistic freedom and experimentation," she added. "It relies on its audiences and it relies on its artists."

Waller-Bridge performed her one-woman play Fleabag at Fringe in 2013. The play was subsequently adapted as a BBC Three and Amazon series.

"We're so delighted to have Phoebe come on board as our first ever president," Fringe Society chief executive Shona McCarthy said. "Her work, her legacy and her passion for the Fringe is truly inspiring, and her journey since bringing Fleabag to the Fringe in 2013 has been nothing short of remarkable."

Waller-Bridge is also known for serving as showrunner, writer and executive producer for Killing Eve Season 1. She co-wrote the upcoming James Bond film No Time to Die.