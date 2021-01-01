Fleabag actress and creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge is seen dancing with pop music star Harry Styles in the new music video for Styles' song, "Treat People with Kindness."

The black-and-white video for the upbeat track received about 500,000 views in the first hour since it was posted on YouTube on Friday.

Styles is performing on a night club stage and picks Waller-Bridge out of the audience.

The two then joyfully dance together. Both are wearing white pants, argyle sweater vests and white shirts.

Lyrics of the song include: "Maybe we can find a place to feel good/ And we can treat people with kindness/ Find a place to feel good I've got a good feeling/ I'm just taking it all in/ Floating up and dreaming/ Dropping into the deep end/ And if we're here long enough/ They'll sing a song for us/And we'll belong."

The 3 1/2-minute clip ends with Waller-Bridge smiling as she dips Styles.