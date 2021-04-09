Phoebe Waller-Bridge has been cast in Indiana Jones 5, which once again features Harrison Ford in the title role, Lucasfilm announced on Friday.

Waller-Bridge is best known for creating and starring in comedy series Fleabag. She also portrayed droid L3-37 in Lucasfilm's Solo: A Star Wars Story in 2018.

Indiana Jones 5 is being directed by James Mangold, after Steven Spielberg directed the previous four installments in the action-adventure series.

Spielberg, Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall and Simon Emanuel are producing. Lucasfilm also announced that John Williams is returning to score the project.

"I'm thrilled to be starting a new adventure, collaborating with a dream team of all-time great filmmakers. Steven, Harrison, Kathy, Frank and John are all artistic heroes of mine. When you add Phoebe, a dazzling actor, brilliant creative voice and the chemistry she will undoubtedly bring to our set, I can't help but feel as lucky as Indiana Jones himself," Mangold said in a statement.

Indiana Jones 5 is set to hit theaters on July 29, 2022. The last entry, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, was released in 2008.

A new Indiana Jones video game is also in development from publisher Bethesda Softworks and Lucasfilm Games. The title will feature an original story.