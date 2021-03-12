Phoebe Bridgers says her album Punisher reminds her of the "isolation" of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 26-year-old singer-songwriter discussed on Thursday's episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers how her Grammy-nominated album translated to her feelings during the health crisis.

Bridgers wrote and recorded Punisher prior to the COVID-19 outbreak but released the album in June amid the pandemic. On The Late Show, Bridgers said the themes she explores on the album ended up mirroring her feelings during COVID.

"I feel like I'm always having hard time. I'm terrified of everything, always think the world's gonna end," the star said. "So I think maybe even if I released my first album around now, people would've thought it was about COVID."

"Weirdly, I think looking back, I'll remember the record more from when I released it than when I wrote it," she added. "It actually kind of does remind me of isolation, I think because I played the songs so much in my bedroom."

Bridgers is nominated for four awards at the Grammy Awards, including Best Alternative Music Album for Punisher and Best Rock Performance for her song "Kyoto."

On The Late Show, Bridgers was asked if she feels a connection to her fellow Best Rock Performance nominees, who are all also women.

"Definitely. I'm such a huge fan of everybody who put out records, especially in the alternative categories," she said.

Bridgers said the Grammys will give her a chance to connect with her fellow artists, whom she normally would have spent time with on the awards show circuit.

"I feel like they're people that I probably would've gotten pretty close with, because we all released music last year. But being ripped away from that, it's cool to have something as awesome as the Grammys bringing us kind of closer," she said.

The Grammys will air Sunday at 8 p.m. EST on CBS.