Phoebe Bridgers and Paul Mescal seemingly confirmed their relationship by attending the LACMA Art+Film Gala together.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 27-year-old singer-songwriter and 25-year-old actor appeared to make their red carpet debut as a couple at the event Sunday in Los Angeles.

Bridgers and Mescal got close as they posed for photos. Mescal put an arm around Bridgers' waist and Bridgers rested her head on Mescal's shoulder at one point, according to People.

Bridgers wore a cream-colored lace blouse and a red tartan skirt, while Mescal sported a black velvet tuxedo and white shirt.

Bridgers and Mescal were first linked in June 2020 after Bridgers called Mescal a "cute boy" in an interview with NME magazine. Bridgers then featured Mescal in her music video for "Savior Complex."

In October, model Ziwe posted photos from a Halloween party that showed Bridgers and Mescal getting close.

Bridgers is known for the singles "Motion Sickness," "Kyoto" and "That Funny Feeling." She released her second studio album, Punisher, in June 2020.

Mescal played Connell on Normal People and will appear in Maggie Gyllenhaal's directorial debut, The Lost Daughter.