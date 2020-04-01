Phish will share its new album with fans during a live stream Wednesday evening.

The rock band confirmed in an Instagram post Tuesday that it will unveil Sigma Oasis, its first album in over three years, during an online listening party.

The stream will begin Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET and air on LivePhish.com, the group's Facebook page and Phish Radio on SiriusXM.

"Join us tomorrow, Wednesday, at 9PM ET for a Sigma Oasis (Phish's new studio album) Listening Party," the group wrote.

Phish shared the news Tuesday during a new edition of its "Dinner and a Movie" archival concert video series. Keyboardist Page McConnell said Sigma Oasis was largely recorded in November at guitarist Trey Anastasio's barn studio.

"To have this mountaintop barn where we can go and have the idea that playing together is best and get in there and do that in a little weird way, it makes it like a show vibe, because the chemistry happens," bassist Mike Gordon added.

Sigma Oasis is Phish's first album since Big Boat, released in 2016. Big Boat features the singles "Breath and Burning" and "Blaze On."

Phish is slated to begin a new North American tour July 14 in Eugene, Ore., although it is yet to be seen if the shows will be affected by the coronavirus outbreak.