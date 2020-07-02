Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe is coming to Disney+ in August.

The streaming service announced in a press release Friday that the animated film will premiere Aug. 28. The movie's soundtrack will be released the same day.

Candace Against the Universe is based on the Disney Channel series Phineas and Ferb. The film follows stepbrothers Phineas and Ferb as they travel the galaxy to rescue their sister, Candace, after she is abducted by aliens.

The movie is executive produced by Phineas and Ferb creators Dan Povenmire and Jeff "Swampy" Marsh. Several original stars will return to voice their characters, including Vincent Martella as Phineas, Ashley Tisdale as Candace, Caroline Rhea as Linda, Dee Bradley Baker as Perry the Platypus and Alyson Stoner as Isabella.

David Errigo, Jr., will replace Thomas Sangster as the voice of Ferb. Other newcomers include Ali Wong as Super Super Big Doctor, Wayne Brady as Stapler Fist, Diedrich Bader as Borthos and Thomas Middleditch as Garnoz.

Povenmire teased Candace Against the Universe Thursday on Instagram. He clarified that the film is being treated as a "lost episode" and does not take place five years in the future.

Phineas and Ferb aired from 2007 to 2015 and previously inspired the TV film Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension (2011). All four seasons and Across the 2nd Dimension are available to stream on Disney+.