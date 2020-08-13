Disney+ is gearing up for the release of Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe.

The streaming service teased the animated film Thursday by releasing a video of the Phineas and Ferb cast taking part in a virtual table read.

The video shows Ashley Tisdale (Candace), Vincent Martella (Phineas), David Errigo, Jr., (Ferb), Bobby Galor (Buford), Linda Flynn (Caroline Rhea) and Maulik Pancholy (Baljeet) performing a scene from the upcoming movie. Phineas and Ferb co-creators Dan Povenmire and Jeff "Swampy" Marsh joined the cast.

Candace Against the Universe is based on the Disney Channel series Phineas and Ferb. The film follows stepbrothers Phineas (Martella) and Ferb (Errigo) as they travel the galaxy to rescue their sister, Candace (Tisdale), after she is abducted by aliens.

Errigo replaces Thomas Sangster as the voice of Ferb. Other newcomers include Ali Wong as Super Super Big Doctor, Wayne Brady as Stapler Fist, Diedrich Bader as Borthos and Thomas Middleditch as Garnoz.

Povenmire said in July that Candace Against the Universe is being treated as a "lost episode" of Phineas and Ferb.

Phineas and Ferb aired from 2007 to 2015 and previously inspired the 2011 TV movie Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension.

Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe premieres Aug. 28 on Disney+.