'Phineas and Ferb' cast reunites for 'Candace Against the Universe' table read
UPI News Service, 08/13/2020
Disney+ is gearing up for the release of Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe.
The streaming service teased the animated film Thursday by releasing a video of the Phineas and Ferb cast taking part in a virtual table read.
The video shows Ashley Tisdale (Candace), Vincent Martella (Phineas), David Errigo, Jr., (Ferb), Bobby Galor (Buford), Linda Flynn (Caroline Rhea) and Maulik Pancholy (Baljeet) performing a scene from the upcoming movie. Phineas and Ferb co-creators Dan Povenmire and Jeff "Swampy" Marsh joined the cast.
Candace Against the Universe is based on the Disney Channel series Phineas and Ferb. The film follows stepbrothers Phineas (Martella) and Ferb (Errigo) as they travel the galaxy to rescue their sister, Candace (Tisdale), after she is abducted by aliens.
