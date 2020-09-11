Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Zack Wheeler will not pitch against the Florida Marlins after he injured the nail on his right middle finger while putting on his pants.

Phillies manager Joe Girardi told reporters Wheeler will not start against the Marlins on Saturday after injuring his fingernail in an accident while dressing himself Wednesday.

"You can't make this up," Girardi said. "It's very sore."

The manager said Wheeler won't be able to pitch until Monday at the earliest. He will be replaced in Saturday's game by Spencer Howard.

Wheeler has a 2.47 ERA through his first eight starts of the 2020 season. He signed with the team before the start of the season on a five-year, $118 million contract.