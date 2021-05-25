A Philadelphia restaurateur celebrated his birthday by having chefs to assemble a cheesesteak that measures 510 feet long.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rene Kobeitri, owner of the Rim Cafe, recruited a team of chefs to build a sandwich that measured more than two-blocks-long Monday night.

"I said this year, 'I want to make it big,'" Kobeitri told WCAU-TV. "Make a big party for everyone, so why not bring everyone together and have a couple thousand people?"

Geno Vento, owner of Geno's and a friend of Kobeitri, said several different varieties of cheesesteak were included.

"A ravioli cheesesteak, marinara cheesesteak, a Spanish cheesesteak," Vento said.

The final sandwich beat the team's goal of 480 feet.

Kobeitri said the cheesesteak will be submitted for an official Guinness World Record, but whether or not it is accepted, he already plans to outdo his accomplishment.

"Next one is going to be more crazy, get ready baby," Kobeitri said. "And I'm going to make it happen!"