A Philadelphia artist broke a Guinness World Record for the largest drawing by an individual when she used black markers to create an image that spans 6,507 square feet.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dyymond Whipper-Young, 24, said it took a total 63 hours over five days to complete her piece, which she drew using black Crayola Project XL Markers.

Guinness World Records recognized Whipper-Young's drawing as the largest made by an individual, beating a 6,119-square-foot drawing by Italian artist FRA! in 2020.

Whipper-Young's drawing is on display at the Franklin Institute in Philadelphia as part of an exhibition titled "Crayola IDEAworks: The Creativity Exhibition."

"I really believe that creativity is in all of us and with this exhibition and the drawing, the purpose is to inspire people to find their own creative pulse," Whipper-Young, an art teacher, said in a video promoting the exhibition.

"Everything you see in this drawing is a reflection of what's in Crayola IDEAworks," she said. "It has sea, it has land, it has space. You'll really get to experience those things once you're in IDEAworks."