Phil Collins and his rock band Genesis played what they said was their final concert together in London this weekend.

Deadline.com reported he 71-year-old vocalist and former drummer, keyboardist Tony Banks and guitarist Mike Rutherford wrapped up what was titled The Last Domino? Tour at the O2 Arena on Saturday night.

The string of concerts started last September and was the band's first tour in 14 years.

The set list for their last show included "Domino," "Turn It On, "Mama, Home By the Sea, Land of Confusion, That's All, Follow You, Follow Me, No Son of Mine, No Son of Mine, Tonight, Tonight, Tonight" and Invisible Touch.

TMZ said Collins' 20-year-old son, Nic, played the drums, while Collins, who has been battling health issues, sat in a chair and sang.

"Tonight is a very special night. Of course, we're playing in London. It's the last stop of our tour, and it's the last show for Genesis," Collins told the crowd, according to ETOnline.

"It's difficult for us to believe that you still came out to see it. I guess after tonight we've all got to get real jobs."

Genesis formed in 1967 with Peter Gabriel as lead singer. Collins joined the band as drummer and backing vocalist in 1970, then took over as lead vocalist in 1975 when Gabriel left to pursue a solo career.