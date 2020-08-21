Pharrell Williams and Jay-Z have released a new music video for their song "Entrepreneur" that honors Black-owned businesses.

ADVERTISEMENT

The clip was released Friday on YouTube in conjunction with Williams' Time magazine cover package, titled The New American Revolution.

Williams and Jay-Z do not appear in the video, but instead show real-life Black entrepreneurs, stating the businesses they started and the challenges they have faced.

Tyler the Creator and Issa Rae make cameo appearances and have their accomplishments listed.

"Lies told to you, through YouTubes and Hulus/ Shows with no hues that look like you do/ Black Twitter, what's that? When Jack gets paid do you?" Jay-Z raps.

"Entrepreneur" is available on music streaming services such as Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Tidal and Pandora.

"Thank you to Jay (@S_C_), and to every Black queen, king and entrepreneur who made this happen! This is for you...and your Black vision of the future. Special thank you to the director @CALMATIC for creating such a beautiful video," Williams said on Twitter.