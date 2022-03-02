HISTORY channel announced two new series from Peyton Manning and his company, Omaha Productions, on Wednesday. Manning will executive produce The Einstein Challenge and History's Greatest of All-Time with Peyton Manning and host the latter.

History's Greatest of All-Time will be a countdown show of the greatest achievers in each category. Generals, inventors and presidents are among the categories in the eight episode first season.

The Einstein Challenge challenges experts to explain complicated subjects to children on a panel. Subjects include how airplanes fly and the eruption of Mt. Vesuvius.

The Einstein Challenge is a half-hour series and History's Greatest episodes are hour-long.

"As a longtime history buff, I couldn't be more excited for Omaha to team up with great historians and producers to create these two shows that celebrate history and uncover stories in a fun way," Manning said in a statement.

Manning was a quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos during his NFL career. He also produced series Detail, Peyton's Places and Eli's Places.